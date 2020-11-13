Best of BS Opinion: Maharajah's airs and graces, stimulus package & more

-
ALSO READ
Stimulus package: No fiscal excesses, but growth prospects remain dim
Best of BS Opinion: Interest-waiver issue, Covid-19 crisis, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Covid-19 impact on jobs, preserving the IBC, and more
Door open for stimulus 6.0; govt with industry: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Deep Dive with AKB: Facts you should know if you plan to avail LTC facility
The counter-factual gap between the cost of the pandemic and a higher damage it might have entailed is worth accounting for. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
The pandemic is not as bad as the 2008-09 global downturn. T T Ram Mohan says why
If generosity is Britain’s astute response to the pandemic, India’s is to cut corners and rake in easy profits. Read about Sunanda K Datta-Ray’s experience on an Air India flight
OUR EDIT SAYS: The fresh stimulus package should help boost sentiment
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU