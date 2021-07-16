Best of BS Opinion: Making of BJP's social rules, Covid-19 vaccines & more

-
A repressive state armed with a cultural policy can alienate more than it can include. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Aakar Patel: When it (the BJP) was not in power, when it had little hope of achieving power, the party stood for the rights of India’s citizens over those of the state.
Today, when it is in control of the state, the BJP stands for the rights of the state over those of the individual.
The state is tightening its control over what we read, watch, hear or laugh at, says Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. Why not facilitate our soft power instead of clamping down on its strengths?
OUR EDIT SAYS: No point blaming private clinics for slow vaccination
