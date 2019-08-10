Best of BS Opinion: Making the most of what you have

The government might look for quick fixes under pressure to revive the economy, but sustainable economic growth will continue to be elusive without structural changes, writes T N Ninan. Read on...

Until now, it was Pakistan that always set the pace on Kashmir.

Narendra Modi has turned the tables by scrapping Article 370 and Pakistan is struggling for a response, writes Shekhar Gupta. Click here to read...

There is much to learn from Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee, writes Aditi Phadnis. Read on...

TCA Srinivasa Raghavans writes that we must move the government out of the way of the economy in the same spirit as Article 370 was moved out of Kashmir’s way. Click here to read

Architect Channa Daswatte tells Rahul Jacob that it is time to radically rethink zoning laws and heighten protection for water bodies to save our cities. Read on...