Bookish nostalgia
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Making the most of what you have

From fixing the demand slump to protection for water bodies and things one can learn from Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee, here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day

Alokananda Chakraborty 

The government might look for quick fixes under pressure to revive the economy, but sustainable economic growth will continue to be elusive without structural changes, writes T N Ninan. Read on...

Until now, it was Pakistan that always set the pace on Kashmir.

Narendra Modi has turned the tables by scrapping Article 370 and Pakistan is struggling for a response, writes Shekhar Gupta. Click here to read...

There is much to learn from Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee, writes Aditi Phadnis. Read on...

TCA Srinivasa Raghavans writes that we must move the government out of the way of the economy in the same spirit as Article 370 was moved out of Kashmir’s way. Click here to read

Architect Channa Daswatte tells Rahul Jacob that it is time to radically rethink zoning laws and heighten protection for water bodies to save our cities. Read on...

Quote of the Day

"We (the RBI and the government) are on the same page as regards efforts that are required to boost the economy"

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assuring industry leaders that there was a spirit of certainty and cordiality between the RBI and the government

First Published: Sat, August 10 2019. 02:54 IST

