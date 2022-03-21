Best of BS Opinion: Measuring inflation, China calling, and more

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Russian invasion shut down 30% of Ukraine's economy, says FM
LIVE: 'Enough is enough,' says United Nations chief on Ukraine crisis
Live news: Andaman Islands braces for Cyclone Asani, evacuates people
How will the Russia-Ukraine crisis, US Fed affect rupee?
Best of BS Opinion: India's Ukraine 'challenge', no online targeting & more
The world economy faces headwinds from three major sources: US' wobbly macro-economic stability thanks to inflation, contradictions in China’s non-market economy, and the possible collapse of Russia. Anticipating the tail events from these will require corporate and government decision makers to shift from a short-term execution focus to a deeper understanding of the global general equilibrium and to watch for unexpected channels of influence, Ajay Shah writes. Read it here
In other views:
The top edit points out that accurately capturing inflation needs more than just changing the Wholesale Price Index base.
Expanding the scale and scope of data collection is of critical importance, too. Read it here
Tamal Bandyopadhyay says the new regulations for the microfinance industry, which come into force from April, are a shot in the arm for the cause of financial inclusion in an economy that is fighting hard to alleviate poverty. Read it here
The second edit explains why India should view China’s latest overtures with optimism and caution. Read it here
Surinder Sud suggests ways in which the dairy industry can tap the potential of non-bovine milk, which is gaining in popularity for its myriad health benefits. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU