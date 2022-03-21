Best of BS Opinion: Measuring inflation, China calling, and more

The world economy faces headwinds from three major sources: US' wobbly macro-economic stability thanks to inflation, contradictions in China’s non-market economy, and the possible collapse of Russia. Anticipating the tail events from these will require corporate and government decision makers to shift from a short-term execution focus to a deeper understanding of the global general equilibrium and to watch for unexpected channels of influence, Ajay Shah writes. Read it here

In other views:

The top edit points out that accurately capturing inflation needs more than just changing the Wholesale Price Index base.

Expanding the scale and scope of data collection is of critical importance, too.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay says the new regulations for the microfinance industry, which come into force from April, are a shot in the arm for the cause of financial inclusion in an economy that is fighting hard to alleviate poverty.

The second edit explains why India should view China's latest overtures with optimism and caution.

Surinder Sud suggests ways in which the dairy industry can tap the potential of non-bovine milk, which is gaining in popularity for its myriad health benefits.