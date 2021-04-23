JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

The mounting cost of Covid-19
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Mismanaged coronavirus crisis, oxygen supply, and more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Friday

Topics
BS Opinion | Coronavirus | Oxygen

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

oxygen tanks
India has floated a global tender for procuring 50,000 tonnes of oxygen.

Our tendency to relapse into the past is not pivoted on the pandemic.

But we need to have segments of the past, those that reckon on what happened in the past year and those that don’t. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

No credible signs yet of the viability of long-term infrastructure lending in India. Jaimini Bhagwati tells you why

Rajesh Kumar says: With rising Covid cases and restriction on activity, India may also not be able to capitalise on global economic and trade recovery.

OUR EDIT SAYS: The government must take responsibility for the oxygen supply chain

Quote for the day

For humanity to combat climate change, concrete action is needed. We need such action at a high speed, on a large scale, and with a global scope

PM Narendra Modi

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, April 23 2021. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.