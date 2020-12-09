Best of BS Opinion: Missing the signals on 5G, trimming sails, and more

The chief has underscored an alarming shortfall in warships and submarines, adding to the worry caused by earlier reports that the navy’s capital warships — the aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, corvettes and submarines that constitute its strike power — remain hamstrung by the absence of essential, onboard equipment.

In this context, our lead editorial notes that, with an increasingly aggressive China probing the border with India, the army’s share in the budget is likely to expand, probably at the navy’s cost. It is essential, therefore, to ensure that the navy’s plans and capabilities are harmonised with a realistic assessment of resources.

Other pieces for the day talk climate change, autonomy of IIMs, and the telecom sector.

Security and religion may become additional vetoes on climate change action, writes Shyam Saran

The Ministry of Education’s proposal to enhance its powers over the Indian Institutes of Management just three years after enacting a law granting 20 premier business schools sweeping autonomy is unlikely to help the government achieve its objective of making India a hub of world-class education, notes our second editorial.

The PM’s observation on telcos’ role during Covid should energise the industry facing a debt pile and excessive competition, writes Nivedita Mookerji