Fall again, rise again: The turbulent life story of Sandeep Aggarwal
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Modi's dilemma, farmer crisis, cannabis, and more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinions for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Nowhere do politics and economics, with all their toils of the law, blend in a finer way than in the farm sector. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

The solution to India’s agriculture lies not in farms but in factories. T N Ninan explains

Shekhar Gupta says: Choices before Narendra Modi -- retreating like Manmohan Singh did under pressure from the Anna movement, or push farm reforms in Thatcher style.

The UN decision of removing cannabis from the list of narcotics, and the easing of attitudes in the US, will go a long way towards growing the market, as well as legitimising illegal revenues, says Devangshu Datta. India has a natural advantage

The BJP’s attitude towards farmers coheres with its larger strategy, says Mihir S Sharma

Quote of the day
India witnessing sea change; things we thought could never happen are being delivered at great speed

PM Narendra Modi at IIT Global Summit.

First Published: Sat, December 05 2020. 06:20 IST

