Best of BS Opinion: Modi's strategic moment, India-China face-off, and more

India vs China is back, tragically. What's forgotten is Hugo Grotius's point that wars are meant to bring peace. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

What if China hits back, asks T N Ninan. India's imports from China are equal to about a fifth of total Indian manufacturing

Narendra Modi, like his predecessors, tried to break out of India-Pak-China triangulation and failed, says Shekhar Gupta. Whatever he decides to do next will mean new compromises

If Chinese restaurants are banned in India, the real stuff will be flown from China, with Indians earning commission from the deals.

Sunanda K Datta-Ray looks at it with humour

In 1950, the year he died, Vallabhbhai Patel said of China that "in the guise of ideological expansion lies (its) concealed racial, national (and) historical claims". It is a lesson of history we keep learning and forgetting. Rahul Jacob gives a well-rounded view

If it was openness that led to the demise of the Soviet Union, its reversal is what will cause China's demise. TCA Srinivasa-Raghavan says it's inevitable