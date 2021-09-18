JUST IN
The future of work going forward
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Modi's Yogi conundrum, a relatively safe CM, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Rajesh Kumar 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Saturday.

There is a simple way to explain the shift of naval power in East Asia over the past two decades: The region was handed to Beijing on a platter. Back in the year 2000, China’s defence expenditure in relation to the US outlay was in the ratio of 1:11. By last year, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, that ratio had changed dramatically to 1:3. T N Ninan in his weekly column in this context notes, anyone within range of China’s expanding navy will have to build capabilities faster and/or work more closely with the US, as Australia has just announced. Ordinarily, India, with its longstanding goal of strategic autonomy, would not want to be pushed into a western naval embrace, but it already has to some degree. Having bumbled along while China built bigger and better, there is now no alternative. READ MORE...

No one will challenge Modi in the BJP. But Yogi is emulating him, making UP into a mirror image of what Gujarat was under Modi, and making sure he isn’t a pushover, writes Shekhar Gupta. READ MORE...

Manohar Lal Khattar enjoys the support and protection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be in office unless Haryana sees a massive administrative botch-up. And there’s no evidence of that happening, writes Aditi Phadnis. READ MORE...
QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We need to be really careful with non-lapsable funds as they promote corruption and laziness in the ministries which receive this money.”
Former Comptroller and Auditor General Rajiv Mehrishi

First Published: Sat, September 18 2021. 06:30 IST

