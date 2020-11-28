Best of BS Opinion: Modi-Shah BJP's Punjab tutorial, Maradona's life & more

-
How well does the Shah-Modi duo understand politics? Or, more to the point, how well do they understand the party’s political partners in Punjab? Clearly not much, since the strategy to tackle the farm laws crisis has given Sikhs the good fight they love, says Shekhar Gupta. Read it here.
In other views, writers look at Kashmir’s tragedy, Sushil Modi’s role and a lesser-known facet of Diego Maradona. Kanika Datta sums up the views
As with Palestine, the people of Kashmir are caught between their political aspirations of independence or autonomy and the realities of a dominant Central power, writes T N Ninan. Read it here
The close equation between Sushil Modi and Nitish Kumar has irked the Bharatiya Janata Party so much that the former deputy chief minister of Bihar is being shunted to Delhi. Aditi Phadnis profiles the man.
Read it here
Diego Maradona’s post-football life may have been one long struggle with health, wealth and taxes but there was one time when he got the better of the designers Dolce & Gabbana. Sandeep Goyal recounts the controversy. Read it here
