Best of BS Opinion: Modifying the China script, Biennial World Cup & more

The past week saw China dominate the headlines in two ways -- one economic, the other geopolitical -- that point to new challenges for this aspiring superpower. T N Ninan writes that the Evergrande debacle could mark the end of the long run of “miracle” growth that has made China the world’s second-largest economy and a challenger to the United States and may need to rewrite its script.

Read it here. Devangshu Datta explains why AUKUS, which is designed to contain China, is analogous to the standoff between NATO and the Warsaw Pact but will be vastly different in details. Read it here

In other views:

Shekhar Gupta analyses whether India matters within the broader geopolitical alliances that are forming up around it.

T C A Srinivasa Raghavan says the newest notion in vogue – that central banks must help mitigate climate change -- must surely rank among the top ten of the “worst Ideas” category among economists. Read it here

My column argues in favour of the biennial World Cup football tournament. Read it here