Best of BS Opinion: New govt's economic performance good but more is needed

The new government’s economic performance has been mixed. While its moves on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and electric vehicles are positive, it hasn’t been able to service its ‘minimum government maximum government’ dictum.
Hence it does not inspire much optimism. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.The government has rightly stepped in to contain the damage the NCLAT judgment would have done to India’s Ease of Doing Business rankings. Omkar Goswami explains how. Read the piece here The markets are angry at the new government, though it is difficult to fathom why. Debashis Basu looks at the issues. Read the piece here The argument given in favour of shrinking the role of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India is specious, says A K Bhattacharya. Read the piece here New technologies are making electric vehicles affordable, according to Murad Ali Baig. There is hope for the environment. Read the piece here
