JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Markets shocked by Modi 2.0, but why?
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: New govt's economic performance good but more is needed

From miffed markets to electric vehicles, here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

income tax, India, Economy

The new government’s economic performance has been mixed. While its moves on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and electric vehicles are positive, it hasn’t been able to service its ‘minimum government maximum government’ dictum.

Hence it does not inspire much optimism. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up. The government has rightly stepped in to contain the damage the NCLAT judgment would have done to India’s Ease of Doing Business rankings. Omkar Goswami explains how. Read the piece here The markets are angry at the new government, though it is difficult to fathom why. Debashis Basu looks at the issues. Read the piece here The argument given in favour of shrinking the role of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India is specious, says A K Bhattacharya. Read the piece here New technologies are making electric vehicles affordable, according to Murad Ali Baig. There is hope for the environment. Read the piece here

Quote of the day

‘I am chief minister of not only the BJP but also the Shiv Sena, RPI, Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (all BJP allies). People will decide who will be the next chief minister."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 06:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU