Best of BS Opinion: Oil shock, Putin and his Akhand Russia & more

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is bad news for the world and worse news for India which imports 85 per cent of its oil needs. A retail shock can be expected after the Assembly elections, more so because pump prices haven’t risen since November, crimping consumer spending and, therefore, growth.

All of this makes for a more uncomfortable outlook than prevailed at Budget time a month ago, writes T N Ninan. Read it here

Devangshu Datta explains the impulses behind Vladimir Putin’s Akhand Russia vision.

The extraordinary happenings at the National Stock Exchange raise serious questions about the market regulator Sebi’s responsibility. Regulators’ inability to spot crises early across the economic spectrum is a symptom of the institutional weakness that stems from their susceptibility to political pressure. The time may have come, writes T C A Srinivasa Raghavan, to give market regulators constitutional status. Read it here