JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Stories that inspire
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Oil shock, Putin and his Akhand Russia & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Special | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Curated Content

Kanika Datta 

Ukraine
The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated in the colours of Ukraine during a solidarity demonstration in Berlin, Germany Photo: AP/PTI

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is bad news for the world and worse news for India which imports 85 per cent of its oil needs. A retail shock can be expected after the Assembly elections, more so because pump prices haven’t risen since November, crimping consumer spending and, therefore, growth.

All of this makes for a more uncomfortable outlook than prevailed at Budget time a month ago, writes T N Ninan. Read it here

Devangshu Datta explains the impulses behind Vladimir Putin’s Akhand Russia vision.

The extraordinary happenings at the National Stock Exchange raise serious questions about the market regulator Sebi’s responsibility. Regulators’ inability to spot crises early across the economic spectrum is a symptom of the institutional weakness that stems from their susceptibility to political pressure. The time may have come, writes T C A Srinivasa Raghavan, to give market regulators constitutional status. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Who is ready to fight with us? Honestly — I do not see (anybody)"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, February 26 2022. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.