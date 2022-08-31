Best of BS Opinion: Path to a conducive environment

JUST IN
Net zero is net positive for profits, people, and planet
The first edit says spinning off Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail would be sensible. Read more

The second edit argues in favour of millet production to improve nutrition Read more

Jayant Sinha: Detailed modelling studies have shown that India needs to invest $50-100 billion per year to get to net zero emissions by mid-century. Private sector capital will spur green entrepreneurship. Read more

Ajay Tyagi: Separating E (environment) from ESG is an idea that should not be taken forward and be quietly buried Read more

We can no longer be a nation dependent on loan assistance.

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe

First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 06:48 IST

