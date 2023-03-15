JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Policy dilemma, slide towards centralisation, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta 

china

The recently concluded National People’s Congress (NPC) saw China unveil a new government and announce important shifts in its economic strategy in response to a more uncertain international economic environment and a slowdown in domestic drivers of growth. Shyam Saran analyses the new economic and political paradigm under Xi Jinping, who begins a third term as president. Read it here

In other views:

Nivedita Mookerji looks at the India-centric strategies of two American multinationals, Apple and Walmart. Read it here

The top edit says with inflation still at the upper end of RBI’s tolerance band, central banks must continue to focus on inflation despite the SVB crisis.

Read it here

The second edit points out that crashing prices of onions and potatoes indicate that the old problem of price instability in perishables is still to be addressed. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘We meet Muslims, we meet Christians, we meet foreigners. When people meet, discussions happen. This is democracy.

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 06:30 IST

