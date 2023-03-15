Best of BS Opinion: Policy dilemma, slide towards centralisation, and more

-
The recently concluded National People’s Congress (NPC) saw China unveil a new government and announce important shifts in its economic strategy in response to a more uncertain international economic environment and a slowdown in domestic drivers of growth. Shyam Saran analyses the new economic and political paradigm under Xi Jinping, who begins a third term as president. Read it here
In other views:
Nivedita Mookerji looks at the India-centric strategies of two American multinationals, Apple and Walmart. Read it here
The top edit says with inflation still at the upper end of RBI’s tolerance band, central banks must continue to focus on inflation despite the SVB crisis.
Read it here
The second edit points out that crashing prices of onions and potatoes indicate that the old problem of price instability in perishables is still to be addressed. Read it here
First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 06:30 IST
