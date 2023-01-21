JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Policy shift, a new star in the BJP sky, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Learning curves, Internet blues for media, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Margin of safety, Overtaking China, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Capex push in states, Crisis in the Himalayas, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Balance of powers, the growing divide, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Investment worries, positive signals, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Beyond Joshimath, ChatGPT vs humans, and more
Best of BS Opinion: The perennially ruling party, 'Crewed' lessons & more
Best of BS Opinion: Cut down on sugar, next level in AI, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Conservative budgeting, financialising economy & more
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Special
A stripe more or a stripe less?
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Policy shift, a new star in the BJP sky, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party | China | theatres

Rajesh Kumar 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg/Representative

T N Ninan in his column talks about how industrial policy has made a dramatic comeback as countries compete to attract companies away from China. Read here

In other views:

Aditi Phadnis writes about Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gujarat unit chief C R Paatil’s rise in the party. Read here

Suveen Sinha highlights how captions and audio descriptions make movies and shows accessible to all. Read here

Quote

“The past is no longer a predictor for the future, as no country wants to make just a single bet.

Each country is seeking its own form of self-reliance, something we Indians call Atmanirbharta (self-reliance).”

Founder and Chairman of the Adani Group Gautam Adani

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 06:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.