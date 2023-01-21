Best of BS Opinion: Policy shift, a new star in the BJP sky, and more

-
ALSO READ
Come one, come all
Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT review: Great headphones minus extravagant frills
Audio-Technica launches ATH-M50xBT2 wireless over-ear headphones: Know more
Sony Audio Days sale: Check deals on headphones, speakers, earbuds and more
Best of BS Opinion: IPEF versus Rcep, covid is not over, and more
T N Ninan in his column talks about how industrial policy has made a dramatic comeback as countries compete to attract companies away from China. Read here
In other views:
Aditi Phadnis writes about Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gujarat unit chief C R Paatil’s rise in the party. Read here
Suveen Sinha highlights how captions and audio descriptions make movies and shows accessible to all. Read here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU