Best of BS Opinion: Poll positions, worry about middle India, and more

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
Centre not likely to go for any off-Budget borrowing this year
Assembly elections to be announced any time, but no decision on e-voting
Watch Budget with BS, a tri-weekly show starting today
Despite the booming stock market and the increasingly wealthy world of unicorns, the downside of the K-shaped recovery is manifesting itself in the growing struggles of “midde India” -- small businesses and people without formal sector jobs – which has been experiencing a series of shocks since demonetisation in 2016. Pointing out that their travails are interconnected with the broader macro-economy, Ajay Shah assesses the two dimensions of concerns policy-makers need to think about for 2022. Read it here
In other views:
The top edit explains why the Budget must focus on recovering ground lost since 2020.
Read it here
The second edit says the Election Commission must plan for a shorter poll process. Read it here
Tamal Bandyopadhyay says the inside story of RBL Bank is not a saga of fraud but of unlimited ambition and greed for growth. Read it here
Sunita Narain points to ways in which India’s garbage disposal policy could turn waste into a resource for reuse. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU