Best of BS Opinion: Poll positions, worry about middle India, and more

Despite the booming stock market and the increasingly wealthy world of unicorns, the downside of the K-shaped recovery is manifesting itself in the growing struggles of “midde India” -- small businesses and people without formal sector jobs – which has been experiencing a series of shocks since demonetisation in 2016. Pointing out that their travails are interconnected with the broader macro-economy, Ajay Shah assesses the two dimensions of concerns policy-makers need to think about for 2022. Read it here

The top edit explains why the Budget must focus on recovering ground lost since 2020.

Read it here

The second edit says the must plan for a shorter poll process. Read it here

Tamal Bandyopadhyay says the inside story of RBL Bank is not a saga of fraud but of unlimited ambition and greed for growth. Read it here

Sunita Narain points to ways in which India’s garbage disposal policy could turn waste into a resource for reuse. Read it here