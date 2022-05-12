JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Beyond the sedition law
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Pragmatic decision, beyond the sedition law, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Special | Curated Content

Rajesh Kumar 

Supreme COurt
Supreme Court

Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for Thursday

The government’s decision to “re-examine and reconsider” the sedition law under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code after seeking to defend it in the Supreme Court raises considerable hope for the cause of human rights and civil liberties in India, argues our lead editorial. Read here

The government’s unexpected decision to review the sedition law has set off fevered public debate.

But it would be premature to conclude that India is about to enter some sort of Golden Age of freedom of expression, writes Kanika Datta

In other views:

Bhargavi Zaveri-Shah argues why regulators don’t need constitutional status. Read here

QUOTE OF THE DAY “We hope and expect Central government and states will refrain from registering any FIR, continuing investigation, or taking coercive steps under 124A IPC when it is being reconsidered by the Centre.”

Supreme Court of India

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, May 12 2022. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.