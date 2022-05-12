Best of BS Opinion: Pragmatic decision, beyond the sedition law, and more

-
Here is the best of Business Standard’s opinion pieces for Thursday
The government’s decision to “re-examine and reconsider” the sedition law under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code after seeking to defend it in the Supreme Court raises considerable hope for the cause of human rights and civil liberties in India, argues our lead editorial. Read here
The government’s unexpected decision to review the sedition law has set off fevered public debate.
But it would be premature to conclude that India is about to enter some sort of Golden Age of freedom of expression, writes Kanika Datta
In other views:
Bhargavi Zaveri-Shah argues why regulators don’t need constitutional status. Read here
