JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Key role for WTO to meet emission targets
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Pratip Chaudhuri's arrest, infinite learning, and more

Here are the best of BS Opinions of the day

Topics
BS Opinion | Banking sector | internships

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Illustration
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

If internship is meant for specialisation, why should it be restricted to only the early stages of a person’s career? Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Ajit Balakrishnan: Internship is important, but how to ensure that for all colleges in India? Read it here

Debashis Basu says public sector bankers have got away for too long.

Read it here

What led to the former SBI chairman’s arrest? Tamal Bandyopadhyay gives you an overall picture here.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Do you go to the temple? I also go to the temple.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, November 08 2021. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.