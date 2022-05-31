JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Sentiments sour
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Questions about Aadhaar, anti-trade action, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
Curated Content | BS Special | BS Opinion

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Paper Industry
Representational Image

The tendency to revert to the days of protectionism is disturbing, says the first edit. Read it here

Our second edit says Aadhaar-based verification should be hassle-free. The government should be responsible for this. Read here


In other views:

Naushad Forbes: Innovation needs technology to lead science, and product development to lead research. Read it here

Indrajit Gupta: The Hindi film industry has been struggling to emerge from the after-effects of the pandemic. Read it here

Mahesh Vyas: The trajectory of the index of consumer sentiment is changing because consumer expectations are turning adverse at a faster pace than consumer perceptions regarding their current well-being. Read it here

Quote of the Day

I had once gone to a primary school where a child did not recognise me. When I asked who I was, the child said “Rahul Gandhi”.
Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, May 31 2022. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.