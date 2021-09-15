Best of BS Opinion: Questions on Pegasus, fading memories of terror attack

Here are the best of Business Standard's pieces for Wednesday.

The government’s reluctance to file a simple affidavit in the Supreme Court about the deployment of Pegasus spyware will inevitably add to widespread suspicion that the fundamental right to privacy of ordinary citizens was violated by government surveillance. In this context, ournotes that citizens will remain vulnerable until there is legislative action, and transparent checks and balances are created to prevent unnecessary and unjustified surveillance by the government.

The parallels between 9/11 and 26/11 are many, but the differences in the ways the two nations have coped in the aftermath are also striking, writes Vir Sanghvi.

Every aspiring director should receive external or self-training on wisdom.

Wisdom is like a muscle. It must be identified and worked on to improve it, writes R Gopalakrishnan.