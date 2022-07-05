Best of BS Opinion: Red signals for green laws, risk of accidents & more

-
Ever since it came to power, the NDA has projected itself as a business-friendly regime. The top edit argues that the latest proposed relaxation of environmental laws is ill advised. Read it here
In other views:
The second edit says the consequences of the Supreme Court’s pronouncements on activist Teesta Setalvad and BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma suggest that statements from the Bench on politically sensitive matters should heed the context and possible consequences.
Read it here
Neelkanth Mishra explains how growth downturns can expose vulnerabilities that increase market risks. Read it here
Prosenjit Datta examines the factors that keep India from becoming an export manufacturing powerhouse. Read it here
