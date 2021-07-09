Best of BS Opinion: Repeal UAPA, bankruptcy process needs a re-look & more

In an embarrassing development, a French court has frozen 20 properties belonging to the Government of India in Paris, which according to is a “necessary preparatory step to taking ownership” of these properties.

This long running dispute over tax arrears has come to this pass as a result of the Indian government’s arrogance and inefficiency in failing to honour international treaties and to pursue its legal options effectively, the lead edit says. Read it here

In other views:

T T Mohan Ram explains why the bankruptcy process needs a re-look, pointing out that a mechanism is needed to ensure that bank-led resolution and not the National Companies Law Tribunalis the first resort for lenders. Read it here

The second edit makes the case for the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to be repealed. Read it here

Sunanda K Datta-Ray says Xi Jing’s choice of Mao suit at the foundation day ceremony of the Chinese Communist party signals the revival of Mao’s orthodoxy and the party’s supremacy. Read it here