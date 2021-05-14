Best of BS Opinion: Second Covid-19 wave, sharing best practices & more

JUST IN
What Soli and Lord Lester fought for
Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

illustration: Binay Sinha

Crises produce ideas that prove useful later. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

SUNANDA K DATTA-RAY tells you what Soli Sorabjee and Lord Lester fought for
Many of the criticisms of the government’s handling of the pandemic are strictly hindsight or lack a rigorous foundation, says T T Ram Mohan
OUR EDIT SAYS: The Centre should help states share ideas on curbing pandemic

What more happiness can be given to families which have been waiting for years to get their homes during this time of lockdown

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on affordable housing

First Published: Fri, May 14 2021. 06:34 IST

