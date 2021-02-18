Best of BS Opinion: Sedition vs dissent, make tribunals first court & more

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is clearly losing ground in the battle against the farmers but is not helping matters with its tactics of dividing farmers and mobilising the bhakts against them. The third strategy of using the security apparatus and dredging up the Khalistani movement is unlikely to work either.
It may be time for Mr Modi to display some statesmanship, writes Vir Sanghvi. Read his assessment of the serial mishandling of the farmers' protests here and the edit on how dissent and criticism are increasingly being presented as sedition here
In other views:
The decision to liberalise the Indian geo-spatial information sector, enabling accurate digital mapping, is an important reform measure that will enable many businesses to work more efficiently and open up new opportunities, says the top edit. Read it here
A draft law to wind up a few tribunals and move their appellate jurisdiction to the high courts offers an excellent opportunity for a sharper and more nuanced policy reform, writes Somasekhar Sundaresan. Read it here.
