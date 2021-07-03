Best of BS Opinion: Stock market as mirror, politics in diversity & more

-
ALSO READ
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
India's m-cap to GDP ratio crosses 100% for first time in over a decade
Best of BS Opinion: China's scientific muscle, sovereign rating risk & more
A lost year
India's m-cap declines 2.5%, only top-15 nation to see erosion in April
Forty years ago, the combined value on the stock market of the listed companies belonging to the 30 largest business “houses” was Rs 6,200 crore. GDP at the time was 28 times bigger (Rs 1.75 lakh crore). The combined value of companies listed on the National Stock Exchange today is about 15 per cent more than GDP, which last year was Rs 197 lakh crore. There has been a fair bit of churn in the private sector.
While stock market indices hold up a mirror to the changed reality, they don’t show the full picture — partly because large unlisted and often foreign-owned companies don’t get counted, writes T N Ninan
Pew survey of Indians’ religiosity tells you why Modi’s rivals have failed to challenge him: Confused secularism that’s ceded religion to the BJP, writes Shekhar Gupta
The hypothesis that healthcare was a dead political issue has now been tested as much as ever it will be. The chances are that the hypothesis will emerge vindicated, and voters, even those who have lost friends and family, will not punish their political leadership. The poor quality of public health infrastructure should no longer surprise us. It is our democratic choice, writes Mihir S Sharma
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU