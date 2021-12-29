Best of BS Opinion: Strengthening IBC, happy stories for new year & more

The implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is one of the biggest reforms in the financial sector in recent decades. Its implementation has undoubtedly improved the manner in which insolvency issues are addressed in India, though the overall results are still below expectation. But it is encouraging to see that the government is consistently working to strengthen the Code by addressing the emerging gaps. Last week it proposed another set of changes that would help address the insolvency issues more effectively by reducing delays.

