Best of BS Opinion: Strengthening IBC, happy stories for new year & more

-
ALSO READ
Reform IBC ecosystem for quicker resolution, maximum recovery: CRISIL
NCLT rejects Siva Industries' debt resolution under IBC, orders liquidation
MCA, Finance Ministry hammer out key changes to IBC at review meet
Poor asset valuation, economic climate, NCLT delays see IBC losing favour
NCLT admits RBI's applications to initiate IBC proceedings against Srei
The implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is one of the biggest reforms in the financial sector in recent decades. Its implementation has undoubtedly improved the manner in which insolvency issues are addressed in India, though the overall results are still below expectation. But it is encouraging to see that the government is consistently working to strengthen the Code by addressing the emerging gaps. Last week it proposed another set of changes that would help address the insolvency issues more effectively by reducing delays.
In this context, our lead editorial argues that, while strengthening the Code is important, the government should also consider augmenting capacity at the National Company Law Tribunal. Read here
In other views:
Nitin Desai talks about the transformation in the Indian financial sector and what it means. Read here
Vanita Kohli-Khandekar shares happy stories from the media and entertainment business. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU