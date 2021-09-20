Best of BS Opinion: Structural changes in GST, own goal in Punjab, and more

JUST IN
An existential crisis for banking sector?
Business Standard

Kanika Datta 

After a long lull, there has been a modest recovery in projects ‘under implementation’ in private investment in the first quarter of FY21. Is this a flash in the pan? The October 1 data could well signal a turning point, writes Ajay Shah. Read it here...

Here’s the other views today:

Structural changes to the Goods and Services Tax must not be delayed, says the top edit. Read it here...

Instead of focusing on belly-filling staples, the government needs to address rampant under-nourishment in large segments of the population. Surinder Sud examines the advantages of bio-fortified crops against this background. Read it here...

The crisis in Punjab offers another example of mismanagement by the Congress party, says the second edit. Read it here...

The business model of the banking sector is under threat, writes Tamal Bandyopadhyay, and both banks and the regulator need to take a closer look at the evolving landscape. Read it here...
First Published: Mon, September 20 2021. 06:30 IST

