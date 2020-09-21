Best of BS Opinion: The apps game, govt needs to listen to biz, and more

JUST IN
Export figures for Aug disappoint optimists
Kanika Datta  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

From skewed tax structures for car manufacturers to artificial restraints on retail and ecommerce and heavy imposts on telecom service providers, the government of India seems to be intent on killing the geese that lay the golden eggs of investment and jobs. The government needs to start listening to business if it wants to accelerate economic growth, says the lead edit today. Read it here. Other views tackle Google’s attempts to restrict Paytm, the status of working women in Indian society and the age of chief compliance officers in banks. Kanika Datta sums up the views.

Google’s suspension of the Paytm app on its play store raises all sorts of questions about conflict of interest since Google runs a rival service and dominates smartphone operating systems, says the second edit. Read it here.

Differential treatment by gender in matters of inheritance and succession change the incentives of women to work.

This applies to India, too, says Ajay Shah. Read it here

The RBI seems to think compliance officers become stale after the age of 55 and unsuitable for the position of Chief Compliance Officer. Tamal Bandyopadhyay explains why this ageism is misplaced. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘Stop lying to us all the time. About foreign incursions into Indian territory. About growth rates, and migrant welfare, and expenditure, and PM CARES’

Trinamool Congress MP Mohua Mitra in Parliament
First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 06:27 IST

