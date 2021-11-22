Best of BS Opinion: The big shocks, a Pyrrhic victory for protesters & more

-
The two big shocks of last week dominate the opinion pages today – the PM’s surprise announcement that the three farm reform laws would be repealed and the Paytm listing debacle.
First, the giant leap back by the Modi government. The withdrawal of the three farm laws has certainly dented India’s policy credibility badly but, as the top edit argues, the government should not halt the much-needed process of agri-reforms. Read it here. Mihir Sharma explains why the prime minister’s retreat on farm laws conceals what is actually going on. Read it here
Second, the listing debacle for India’s largest-ever issue, One97. Debashis Basu writes that though it may mark not the end of the current exuberance on the bourses it could bring some sanity to the wild IPO ride. Read it here. All investments in the equity market carry inherent risk. But for new age technology companies or NATCs such as One97 the caveat emptor adage needs to be applied with greater rigour.
The second edit explains why. Read it here
Bankers hope to see better days with expectation of a credit pick-up as corporate India prepares to invest. Is the worst over for Indian banks? Tamal Badhyopadhyay says it may be early days yet. Read it here
