The clouds over 2020
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: The clouds over 2020, Corporates 2.0, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Focus on sustainability of agriculture, not loan waivers, says RBI

If regulators should change, why shouldn’t firms? And if Nobel Prize winners can be questioned, the immediate future cannot be bright. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

It’s time for the RBI to overhaul the its systems and processes. J N Gupta analyses the issues

How should firms change, asks Amit Tandon.

The thrust towards integrated reporting is the first step. Repurposing the role of the corporation is more than just sustainable production.

Work done by the winners of this year’s economics Nobel Prize, though useful, is no silver bullet. Alok Sheel explains how.

The new year does not portend a rosy scene, says Claude Smadja

Quote

It is time to remind the BJP about the formula arrived at when BJP chief Amit Shah visited my home ... we had decided on fifty-fifty formula for the alliance.

Shiv Sena head Uddhav Thackeray
First Published: Fri, October 25 2019. 10:24 IST

