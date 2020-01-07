Best of BS Opinion: The last decade for equities, jobs growth, and more

-
As expected, along with other global markets, tension in West Asia hit the Indian equity market on Monday. As a result, the benchmark Sensex lost about 2 per cent in the trade. An escalation in West Asia could push up crude oil prices significantly and affect the Indian economy at multiple fronts.
In the context of tension in West Asia, there are three axes along which the Indian government will need to prepare, says our lead editorial. Click here to read
There is just no fiscal headroom for providing a stimulus. So, much of the talk about pump-priming through huge public investment is just that—talk, writes Rahul Khullar. Click here to read
Data for the calendar year 2019 tell us that jobs growth was underway during the year. It was, however, inadequate and also inappropriate, writes Mahesh Vyas. Click here to read
The bet for the coming decade has to be that given how low corporate profits/ gross domestic product is today, earnings will accelerate back to double-digit growth rates, driving similar market performance as valuations hold, writes Akash Prakash. Click here to read
