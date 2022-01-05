Best of BS Opinion: The limits of MSP, Covid-19 pandemic news, and more

The Union Budget must stop relying on disinvestment proceeds as a measure of reducing the fiscal deficit. Only then will the government be forced into looking at real questions of revenue and expenditure, says our first edit here. The second edit here says extending the scope of minimum support price will not work. The needs intervention at multiple levels. The government should allow markets to function. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Arvind Subramanian: The conventional wisdom is that the next financial crash will come from the collapse of the cryptocurrency bubble.

But climate finance may pose a more serious risk. Read more here

R Jagannathan: Rescuing the liberal state from failure requires engagement with traditional institutions, not their ostracism. Read more here

Nivedita Mookerji gives vignettes of the pandemic of 1918. Read it here