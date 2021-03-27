Best of BS Opinion: The missing foreign bogey, income volatility, and more

-
Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day
Over the past decade, Bangladesh has gained increasing recognition as the stellar economic performer in South Asia. With a per capita income that is now higher than India’s, superior economic growth rates, less inequality and in some instances better social indicators, Bangladesh has reason to celebrate its golden jubilee as an independent nation, writes TN Ninan
Pakistan, Bangladeshis and terrorism are missing from the Modi-Shah election campaign.
They seem to have understood the risks of cynical mixing of domestic political motivations with strategic national interests, writes Shekhar Gupta
With the massive dilution or total absence of consumption-led growth, we are in for a prolonged or even permanent period of less than 7 per cent growth, writes TCA Srinivasa-Raghavan
