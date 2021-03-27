JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Income volatility: The new gorilla in the room
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: The missing foreign bogey, income volatility, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content | Bangladesh

Rajesh Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Narendra modi, politics, elections, propaganda
Illustration by Binay Sinha

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Over the past decade, Bangladesh has gained increasing recognition as the stellar economic performer in South Asia. With a per capita income that is now higher than India’s, superior economic growth rates, less inequality and in some instances better social indicators, Bangladesh has reason to celebrate its golden jubilee as an independent nation, writes TN Ninan

Pakistan, Bangladeshis and terrorism are missing from the Modi-Shah election campaign.

They seem to have understood the risks of cynical mixing of domestic political motivations with strategic national interests, writes Shekhar Gupta

With the massive dilution or total absence of consumption-led growth, we are in for a prolonged or even permanent period of less than 7 per cent growth, writes TCA Srinivasa-Raghavan

Quote

“I appreciate and am grateful for the judgement passed by the honourable Supreme Court today. It is not an issue of winning or losing. After relentless attacks on my integrity and the ethical conduct of the group, the judgement upholding all the appeal of Tata Sons is a validation of the values and ethics that have always been the guiding principles of the group." Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group Ratan Tata

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, March 27 2021. 02:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.