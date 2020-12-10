Best of BS Opinion, The myth of women empowerment, Budget 2021, and more

The showdown between the government and farmers' organisations seems to be going from bad to worse. After the meeting between Home Minister Amit Shah and farm leaders on Tuesday failed to break the deadlock, the government on Wednesday sent written proposals to farmers to address their apprehensions and make necessary changes in the laws. But the farmer groups — largely from Punjab and adjoining areas — have stuck to their demand of a rollback of the new laws and rejected the government’s offer.

In this context, our lead editorial notes that, on balance, the government is right in its position that these laws are necessary, and it is also willing to accommodate farmers' concerns to the extent possible. Farm leaders must accept that a rollback of laws is no solution as systems designed in another era can’t continue forever and reforms are needed in every sector, including agriculture. .

