Best of BS Opinion, The myth of women empowerment, Budget 2021, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Budgeting in unusual times, end of a 'holy warrior'
Best of BS Opinion: Vaccine story, RBI's stance on policy, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Modi's dilemma, farmer crisis, cannabis, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Labour productivity, dependence on China, and more
Best of BS Opinion: No escape from extra borrowing, Covid-19, and more
The showdown between the government and farmers' organisations seems to be going from bad to worse. After the meeting between Home Minister Amit Shah and farm leaders on Tuesday failed to break the deadlock, the government on Wednesday sent written proposals to farmers to address their apprehensions and make necessary changes in the laws. But the farmer groups — largely from Punjab and adjoining areas — have stuck to their demand of a rollback of the new laws and rejected the government’s offer.
In this context, our lead editorial notes that, on balance, the government is right in its position that these laws are necessary, and it is also willing to accommodate farmers' concerns to the extent possible. Farm leaders must accept that a rollback of laws is no solution as systems designed in another era can’t continue forever and reforms are needed in every sector, including agriculture. .
The budget-making exercise offers golden opportunities despite challenges, writes Shankar Acharya
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU