Best of BS Opinion: The oil crash, SBI's YES Bank investment, and more

From the reasons why the various crises that confront humanity today are all densely inter-connected and how the global oil price plunge presents an opportunity to the government to improve its finances to the questions raised by SBI’s investment, here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day.

Is the new crisis related in any way to the growing industrialisation of agriculture and animal husbandry based on standardisation of species at the cost of bio-diversity? Why is it only SBI’s responsibility to bail out even if it is one of the three domestic, systemically important banks as defined by the If relationship marketing is not the way to go, is there a way to build a "branded generics" business in India? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

Dealing with Covid-19 as if it were a singular phenomenon occurring in a single domain will not work, writes Shyam Saran, a former Foreign Secretary and a Senior Fellow, CPR. Click here to read...

The government can direct oil-marketing companies to change their pricing mechanism from trade parity price to one based on market realities, according to our top edit. Read on...

Analysts see SBI’s investment in as a big nudge from the government as Chairman was earlier not in favour of “doing anything for YES Bank", according to our second edit. Click here to read...

Management consultant Shreekant Sambrani discusses why many successions, however well planned and in advance they may be, don't work out in reality. Read on...

Commercial pig farming can be lucrative as the cost of rearing them is low and the herd size can be expanded rapidly to scale up the business, writes Surinder Sud. Read on...