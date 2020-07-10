Best of BS Opinion: The retail rush, boost to food processing, and more

The criticism that “Atmanirbhar” may be another word for autarky appears to have registered with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his inaugural address for the Indian Global Week, he said, “We are laying the red carpet for all global companies to come and establish their presence in India. Very few countries will offer the kind of opportunities India does today.” How far this statement will be reflected in lower tariff barriers and other impediments to foreign investment remains an open question. Meanwhile, the pages highlighted some basics of economic policy that may deserve immediate attention. Kanika Datta sums up the views.

Somit Dasgupta, a former member of the Central Electricity Authority, points to flaws in the new tariff policy under the Electricity Act 2003 that could indefinitely delay its implementation.

The lockdown has seen an explosion in the number of online trading apps.

This may be a good way of spreading the retail investing culture, but global experience shows that the threat of fraud is also high. Regulators must brace for this, says the top edit.

The proposal to promote micro enterprises to process farm produce in their production hubs is a well-advised initiative given the high level of wastage in fruit and vegetables. But the financial dimension of the scheme should not impede it. The second edit explains the issues.

Aggressive majoritarianism is eroding fundamental rights, such as those guaranteeing the freedom to practise the religion of choice. Aakar Patel describes the process in Uttar Pradesh