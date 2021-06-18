Best of BS Opinion: The search for news media, economic recovery & more

-
There have been some points of good news for the Indian macro-economy in recent days, suggesting that the impact of the second wave of the pandemic on economic output and activity has not been as great as was initially feared. One important data point is the figure for the advance collection of personal income tax and corporation tax in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
Compared to the equivalent quarter of the previous year, advance tax collection grew almost 150 per cent. But it might be premature to give in to optimism. The pandemic is far from over, and multiple threats remain to growth and price stability, notes our lead editorial. Read here
India’s endorsement of the G7's Open Societies Statement will give the outside world a larger say in human rights violations in the country, writes Aakar Patel
The pathetic state of India’s news media – particularly news TV – leaves it at the mercy of international media and a few Indian brands (online or in print) that have the courage, expertise and the money to cover a story like the pandemic, writes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar
