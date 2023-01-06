JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: The spirit of the law, rules of conduct, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Cost advantages, India in GVC diversification, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Searching for growth, beyond civil society, and more
Best of BS Opinion: The real debate, not yet out of the woods, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Market sentiment, economic stress tests, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Sobering reality, year of conflict and loss, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more
Third force: The tightrope walk that awaits Prachanda, Nepal's new PM
Best of BS Opinion: Slowdown year, Indian rupee goes digital, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Diary sector's input cost, free food grains, and more
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Special
Best of BS Opinion: Cost advantages, India in GVC diversification, and more
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: The spirit of the law, rules of conduct, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content | Air India

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

The last breakthrough took place on August 6, a week after the 12th round of talks, when India announced a mutual troop pull-back from the Gogra area. (File Photo)

The lack of a long-term security strategy for the military and energy transition are what we have for you.

Ajai Shukla: The need to reduce manpower costs is so dire that many more innovative measures (other than Agnipath) will be needed.

Vandana Gombar gives a view of the global energy situation

The first edit says in insolvency resolution post-auction bids will delay things. The second edit talks of what can be done to improve passengers’ flight behaviour.

QUOTE

Glad to have met you, Satya Nadella.

India’s strides in technology and innovation are ushering in an era of tech-led growth. Our youth is filled with ideas which have the potential to transform the planet.

PM Narendra Modi

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 06:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.