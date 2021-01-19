JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Labour turns to agri, construction as manufacturing fails to create jobs
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: The trust deficit, cleaning up taxes, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content | Bharatiya Janata Party

Rajesh Kumar  |  New Delhi 

farmers, agriculture, produce, products, grains, apmc, market, msp, godown, cold storage, farming, farmers
Illustration: Binay Sinha

From protests against laws redefining citizenship and agri-marketing to suspicions over the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine and leaks about internal differences over economic policy, the National Democratic Alliance government appears to be suffering from a severe case of hubris. As our lead editorial notes, the Modi government may still be popular but these events suggest that a non-political opposition can be as powerful as a political one.

Other opinion pieces for the day, among other things, talk about farm protests and tax reforms.

An agricultural marketing system designed to reflect the diversity of the Indian agro-economy and the interests of small farmers and low-income consumers will be consistent with efficiency, equity and national security, writes Nitin Desai

As economies develop and become more formalised, they have to increase their reliance on direct taxation, particularly income taxes.

Unfortunately, India has not been working on doing so — and, in fact, in recent years has been going in the opposite direction, while attempting to raise cesses only on the highest end taxpayers, notes our second editorial

Quote

“We said this last time that entry to Delhi has to be seen under Delhi police. Invoke all your powers to see whether farmers can be allowed in the city, but who can be allowed or not are matters of law and order and will be dealt by police. We cannot be the first authority here.” Chief Justice of India S A Bobde

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, January 19 2021. 02:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.