Best of BS Opinion: Threat of third Covid wave, another Cong crisis & more

The merchants of gloom who saw the health crisis as spelling disaster for the Indian economy will be proved wrong.
Hard-hearted as it may sound, there is no correlation between lives lost and national output, and the Indian economy is well poised to shrug off the impact of the second wave in the short term, argues T T Mohan Ram here. At the same time, the threat of a third wave remains real and India should not repeat the mistakes it made last year in reopening, cautions the lead edit, and sets out the key lessons here.
In other views:
Sunanda K Datta-Ray discusses the double standards that pervade the Indian political establishment’s embrace of unproven scientific nationalism. Read it here
The second edit says Jitin Prasada’s exit from the Congress underlines the urgent need to stop the party’s festering decline. Read it here
