Best of BS Opinion: Tough audit rules, Myanmar's great leap back & more

The recently issued a circular that substantially altered the ground rules under which financial services companies of significant size are audited. While the RBI’s intentions are sensible, and the reasons for the changes are clear and comprehensible, the central criticism is that these new rules will be difficult, costly and complex to implement.

The regulator will have to do more work, together with and large financial services companies, to figure out how the principles underlying the new rules can successfully be applied, argues our lead editorial. Read here

The government may claim that the virulence of the second Covid wave was impossible to anticipate. However, the need to take concerted action in collaboration with the private sector and medical research establishments to contain the deadly Covid-19 virus should have been obvious, writes Jaimini Bhagwati

The reassertion of brute military rule in Myanmar, including the possible forcible dissolution of Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy after just five years in power, offers an object lesson in the fallibility of its “hybrid” model of governance, notes our second editorial