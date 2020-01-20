Best of BS Opinion: Tough measures recoil on those who espouse them

-
The current zeitgeist is that liberal ideals are an obstacle to growth and national efflorescence. But the regime in India seems to be trapped in its advocacy of statism as a panacea for all ills. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Growth pursuits cannot be separated from our secular ideals. Nitin Desai explains why
The government’s proposed law on resolution in banks has many troubling issues. A K Bhattacharya details them
There is a method in the regulatory hurdles industry faces, says Debashis Basu
Our edit says
Ecommerce is getting bad treatment
