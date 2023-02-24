JUST IN
The Bank doesn't mean the World to anyone
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Ukraine's global fault lines, disclosure gains & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta 

A view shows a kitchen inside an apartment block heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike
A view shows a kitchen inside an apartment block heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike on January 15 , 2023 (Photo: Reuters)

The ratcheting up of tensions between Ukraine’s North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies and Russia ahead of the first anniversary of Moscow’s 'special military operation' in Ukraine has deepened geopolitical rivalries without any visibility of an endgame.

A prolonged war will benefit no one, least of all India, the top edit argues. Read it here

In other views:

Vir Sanghvi says Indians' obsession with negative coverage by the foreign media has a long history but it is scarcely reciprocated by the western media’s interest in India. Read it here

Suveen Sinha contends that the World Bank is facing tough questions about its place in the world and needs to listen to its critics once again. Read it here

The second edit explains how Sebi’s proposals on listing norms would aid transparency. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘Setting rates based on last month's inflation is like driving a car by looking in the rear-view mirror’

- MPC member Jayanth Varma

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 06:29 IST

