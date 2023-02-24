Best of BS Opinion: Ukraine's global fault lines, disclosure gains & more

The ratcheting up of tensions between Ukraine’s North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies and Russia ahead of the first anniversary of Moscow’s ' military operation' in Ukraine has deepened geopolitical rivalries without any visibility of an endgame.

A prolonged war will benefit no one, least of all India, the top edit argues. Read it here

In other views:

Vir Sanghvi says Indians' obsession with negative coverage by the foreign media has a long history but it is scarcely reciprocated by the western media’s interest in India. Read it here

Suveen Sinha contends that the World Bank is facing tough questions about its place in the world and needs to listen to its critics once again. Read it here

The second edit explains how Sebi’s proposals on listing norms would aid transparency. Read it here