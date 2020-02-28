Best of BS Opinion: Understanding Budget policy, reform PSBs, and more

The Budget, tax extortion, and the tight grip in philanthropy have some in common and that is germane to all three — competing for the space that such power structures vacate. Bank reform is possible only when some sides cede space. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

The Budget’s objectives are clear.

But the reality in recent years has not blended into the government’s plans. Arvind Subramanian and Josh Felman look at the issues

The thinking that a charity cannot run a business is at cross-purposes with the desire that businesses become more charitable. Shyamal Majumdar wants philanthropy to be deregulated

For years, tax officials worked on the template “collect now, correct later”, which resulted in tax terrorism, says Joydeep Ghosh. This has to change

Governance reforms in public-sector banks must continue. Read here...