The high stakes of climate-risk accounting
Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, The yatra magic, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta 

Election Commission

The Election Commission’s proposal requiring political parties and candidates to explain the rationale of promises made and the possible ways to finance such promises requires careful thought to ensure that the level playing field, which is an absolute necessity in a democracy, is not disturbed, says the top edit. Read it here

In other views The second edit points out that the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” being conducted by Rahul Gandhi will only be effective if it has a purpose and end-point, neither of which is visible today. Read it here

Shyam Ponappa says with 5G, India has the opportunity to adopt a resource-sharing approach for telecom infrastructure and spectrum to maximise efficient use of capital.

Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY Gernot Wagner and Tom Brookes explain the high stakes of climate risk accounting. Read it here

‘The government has responded to the employment crisis. But simultaneously, society has to respond by providing employment’

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 06:41 IST

