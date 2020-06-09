Best of BS Opinion: Unlocking Delhi, Covid-19 crisis, GDP growth, and more

-
Indians are thronging malls, shrines and restaurants, and the traffic jams are back. Expect a surge in Covid-19 cases that will test India’s ramshackle public healthcare infrastructure like never before. It’s the longer term responses of political and corporate leaderships in that will also matter in the days ahead, as opinion page writers point out today. Kanika Datta sums up the views.
In the first of a three-part series, Pranab Bardhan makes the case for Universal Basic Income and argues that finding resources to do so may be within the realm of fiscal feasibility. Read it here
India is not the only country to suffer a pandemic recession, but its recovery is likely to be much more problematic than many of the others.
Shreekant Sambrani explains why here
Anjuli Bhargava reviews the handling of employees in the aviation sector as the Covid-19 crisis played out and shows how each organisation revealed its true character. Read it here
The reopening of sections of the economy around the world is slowly revealing the extent of the looming global job crisis and labour unrest. India will not be immune from the consequences, Hasan Suroor predicts. Read his analysis here
The migrant labour crisis brought on by mass evictions from homes and factories during the nationwide lockdown has highlighted afresh the urgent need for providing affordable accommodation for casual labour, the top edit points out. Read it here
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has demonstrated immaturity and illogic in his approach to unlocking the state, says the second edit. Read it here
