Best of BS Opinion: Unnecessary intervention, the low road, and more

Illustration: Binay Sinha

The Reserve Bank of India is reportedly contemplating approaching the Union government to ask for tax benefits for retail investors investing in government bonds through its new platform. In this context, our lead editorial argues that the idea of extending tax benefits to encourage retail participation in the government bond market is unnecessary and must be avoided. The central bank has done well to increase the ease of investing in government bonds for individual investors, but there is no real need to push them to opt for it. Read here

In other views:

On both the economic and social front, Indians today are worse off than before, argues Aakar Patel. Read here

The original project to offer pilgrims seamless four-lane connectivity to four key shrines in the upper Himalayas, for which the prime minister laid the foundation stone in 2016, was ill-conceived and reflected a poor understanding of the ecological dangers involved, notes our second editorial. Read here
QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Last seven years, we have seen record FDI (Foreign Direct Investment). I hope to see that continue, looking at major structural reforms being undertaken”
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

First Published: Wed, November 17 2021. 06:30 IST

