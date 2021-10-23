JUST IN
Wasted in the IAS
Best of BS Opinion: Vax milestone, wasted in the IAS, and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Photo: Shutterstock

Two contradictory forces: On the one hand, the rich are getting richer, and, on the other, the craze for getting into government jobs is not diminishing. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

T N Ninan gives a comparison between two big industrial houses in India and their counterparts in South Korea and Japan. Read here...

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan says why engineers and doctors should not be in the IAS and allied services. Read here...

Vax milestone and a K-shaped problem: Devangshu Datta says what that is. Read here...
Our partnership approach and the desire to bring India to the forefront of the global transition to clean and the green transition is underscored by our recent investments in some of the best companies in the world in the solar and green energy space.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, October 23 2021. 06:30 IST

