Best of BS Opinion: Veiled threats to privacy, four stages of war & more

How will the new rules for VPN providers threaten user privacy?
TMS Ep166: VPN regulations, home loans, markets, neobank
ExpressVPN removes India-based servers, says Centre's rules 'overreaching'
Best of BS Opinion: Boom time for companies, Dirty War comes closer to home
Instoried's Sharmin Ali expects 2022 to be the year of 'empathetic content'
This week T N Ninan says far too many people earn far too little to support consumption growth of the kind the economy needs. The flip side of that is obvious: Companies are pocketing too much as profit! Read more
In other views:
Devangshu Datta says the regulation concerning virtual private networks adds another later of threat in the ongoing assault on free speech and privacy. Read more
